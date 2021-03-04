Legg Mason Asset Management Japan Co. Ltd. Buys New Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Legg Mason Asset Management Japan Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 700 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,227,000. Alphabet accounts for approximately 1.2% of Legg Mason Asset Management Japan Co. Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Alphabet by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,549 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,221,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 2,447 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,289,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,928,000. ARS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,370,000. Finally, Westover Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,015 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,350,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. 33.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

NASDAQ:GOOGL traded up $53.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $2,064.69. 65,328 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,896,938. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1,964.62 and a 200 day moving average of $1,725.37. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,008.87 and a twelve month high of $2,145.14. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 trillion, a P/E ratio of 39.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.90 by $6.40. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The company had revenue of $46.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $15.35 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Alphabet from $2,060.00 to $2,353.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $2,440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,059.56.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

Recommended Story: Intrinsic Value

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.