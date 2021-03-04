Legg Mason Asset Management Japan Co. Ltd. Buys Shares of 4,333 The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Legg Mason Asset Management Japan Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,333 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,151,000. The Home Depot comprises 1.1% of Legg Mason Asset Management Japan Co. Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 79.4% in the third quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 5,490 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,525,000 after purchasing an additional 2,429 shares during the period. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of The Home Depot by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC now owns 1,205 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of The Home Depot by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 777,512 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $162,770,000 after acquiring an additional 11,979 shares during the period. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL boosted its holdings in The Home Depot by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL now owns 2,625 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $729,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, USS Investment Management Ltd boosted its holdings in The Home Depot by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 271,571 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $75,395,000 after buying an additional 2,763 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on HD shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $288.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Gordon Haskett raised shares of The Home Depot from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $315.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $315.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Wedbush lowered shares of The Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $294.32.

Shares of NYSE:HD traded down $3.10 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $254.26. 159,543 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,322,008. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $274.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $275.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $273.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $140.63 and a 12 month high of $292.95.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. The Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 910.85% and a net margin of 9.94%. The firm had revenue of $32.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. This is an increase from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 58.54%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

