Legg Mason Asset Management Japan Co. Ltd. Makes New $1.18 Million Investment in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Legg Mason Asset Management Japan Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 9,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,180,000. Teradyne accounts for approximately 1.2% of Legg Mason Asset Management Japan Co. Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TER. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in shares of Teradyne by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 10,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $821,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in Teradyne by 224.4% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 82,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,574,000 after purchasing an additional 57,232 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Teradyne by 82.9% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its position in Teradyne by 46.8% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 4,072.4% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,823,000 after purchasing an additional 22,398 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

TER has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Teradyne in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $138.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Teradyne from $90.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Teradyne from $115.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Teradyne from $107.00 to $162.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Teradyne in a research note on Friday, February 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.06.

Teradyne stock traded down $3.15 during trading on Thursday, reaching $118.34. 83,696 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,079,740. Teradyne, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.87 and a 52-week high of $147.90. The company has a market capitalization of $19.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.53, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 3.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $132.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $115.78.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.09. Teradyne had a return on equity of 44.90% and a net margin of 24.02%. The company had revenue of $758.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $721.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Teradyne, Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.99%.

In other Teradyne news, VP Charles Jeffrey Gray sold 18,941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.34, for a total transaction of $2,241,477.94. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 46,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,459,970.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Walter G. Vahey sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.15, for a total value of $4,135,250.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 42,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,075,251.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 166,450 shares of company stock valued at $20,011,574. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

