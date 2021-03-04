Legg Mason Asset Management Japan Co. Ltd. Makes New $1.82 Million Investment in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Legg Mason Asset Management Japan Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 5,134 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,822,000. Lockheed Martin accounts for 1.8% of Legg Mason Asset Management Japan Co. Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Prudential PLC increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 4.5% during the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 32,300 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $12,380,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 15.0% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 28,960 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $11,031,000 after purchasing an additional 3,781 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 93.4% during the 3rd quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,834 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after acquiring an additional 1,369 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 29,707 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $11,386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 3,390 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. 77.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

LMT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $420.00 to $368.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $445.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 price target on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $351.00 to $334.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $418.15.

Shares of LMT stock traded up $2.23 on Thursday, hitting $343.14. The stock had a trading volume of 22,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,024,991. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12-month low of $266.11 and a 12-month high of $417.62. The business has a 50 day moving average of $337.41 and a 200 day moving average of $363.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $96.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.92.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.41 by ($0.03). Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 173.43%. The firm had revenue of $17.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.29 earnings per share. Lockheed Martin’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $2.60 per share. This represents a $10.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 47.38%.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space Systems.

Read More: Trading on Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.