Legg Mason Asset Management Japan Co. Ltd. Makes New Investment in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN)

Legg Mason Asset Management Japan Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 11,841 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,068,000. ManpowerGroup comprises approximately 1.1% of Legg Mason Asset Management Japan Co. Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 18.6% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 56,099 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,124,000 after purchasing an additional 8,814 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in ManpowerGroup by 45.3% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 125,256 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,296,000 after purchasing an additional 39,023 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in ManpowerGroup by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 88,578 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,988,000 after purchasing an additional 13,499 shares during the period. Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ManpowerGroup in the third quarter worth approximately $2,794,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 64.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 229,744 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,632,000 after buying an additional 89,793 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.00% of the company’s stock.

In other ManpowerGroup news, SVP Richard Buchband sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.02, for a total transaction of $336,070.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $278,650.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MAN stock traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $96.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 402,672. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.57 and a 12-month high of $99.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a PE ratio of 66.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.45.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.35. ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 0.47% and a return on equity of 9.72%. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.33 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MAN shares. Northcoast Research raised ManpowerGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Argus raised ManpowerGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Barclays upgraded ManpowerGroup from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday. TheStreet upgraded ManpowerGroup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on ManpowerGroup from $90.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.92.

ManpowerGroup Profile

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

