Legg Mason Asset Management Japan Co. Ltd. Makes New Investment in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Legg Mason Asset Management Japan Co. Ltd. bought a new position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 23,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,115,000. MetLife comprises about 1.1% of Legg Mason Asset Management Japan Co. Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MET. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in MetLife by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 4,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 10,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC boosted its holdings in MetLife by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 37,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in MetLife by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. 74.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MET shares. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of MetLife from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Argus raised their price objective on shares of MetLife from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of MetLife from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of MetLife from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of MetLife from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.17.

In other news, CFO John D. Mccallion sold 7,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.22, for a total transaction of $389,352.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,035,378.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MetLife stock traded down $0.69 on Thursday, hitting $58.75. The stock had a trading volume of 231,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,080,700. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.76, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $53.27 and a 200 day moving average of $44.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15. MetLife, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.85 and a twelve month high of $60.20.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.50. MetLife had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 8.82%. The firm had revenue of $20.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.98 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.11%.

MetLife announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Friday, December 11th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 7.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

