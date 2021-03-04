Legg Mason Asset Management Japan Co. Ltd. Takes $1.13 Million Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Legg Mason Asset Management Japan Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,167 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,132,000. NVIDIA accounts for approximately 1.1% of Legg Mason Asset Management Japan Co. Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parnassus Investments CA raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 1,166,705 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $609,253,000 after buying an additional 4,335 shares during the period. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its position in NVIDIA by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 5,957 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,110,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 27,283 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $14,247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth $630,000. 65.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NVDA. New Street Research raised shares of NVIDIA from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $650.00 to $665.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $605.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $605.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $583.73.

Shares of NVDA stock traded down $0.85 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $511.34. 247,119 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,432,925. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $180.68 and a 12 month high of $614.90. The company has a market cap of $317.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.83, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $554.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $533.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a current ratio of 3.92.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.29. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 32.61%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.89 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.13%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 13.94%.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Tench Coxe sold 356 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $528.73, for a total value of $188,227.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 185 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $529.85, for a total transaction of $98,022.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $662,842.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

