Legg Mason Asset Management Japan Co. Ltd. Takes Position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Legg Mason Asset Management Japan Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 5,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,127,000. Take-Two Interactive Software comprises 1.1% of Legg Mason Asset Management Japan Co. Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TTWO. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,458,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,173,214,000 after acquiring an additional 439,944 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 5,388.3% in the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 297,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,120,000 after acquiring an additional 291,882 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 44.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 846,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,794,000 after acquiring an additional 259,597 shares during the last quarter. Areion Asset Management Co Ltd purchased a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software in the 4th quarter worth $43,471,000. Finally, Natixis raised its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 209.7% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 294,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,639,000 after acquiring an additional 199,344 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Take-Two Interactive Software alerts:

NASDAQ:TTWO traded down $2.42 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $177.73. 25,017 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,404,523. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 52-week low of $100.00 and a 52-week high of $214.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $197.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $180.56. The company has a market cap of $20.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.62.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $814.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $752.76 million. Take-Two Interactive Software had a return on equity of 27.32% and a net margin of 14.10%. The business’s revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.63 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI started coverage on Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Monday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $195.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $210.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $186.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Take-Two Interactive Software currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $196.42.

About Take-Two Interactive Software

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes, content, and virtual currency.

Further Reading: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.