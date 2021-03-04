Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:LVHD) Shares Sold by QS Investors LLC

QS Investors LLC reduced its holdings in Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:LVHD) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,559,407 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,789 shares during the quarter. Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF accounts for 2.2% of QS Investors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. QS Investors LLC owned about 26.92% of Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF worth $180,292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LVHD. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF by 611.7% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 140,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,155,000 after purchasing an additional 120,864 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF by 21.1% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 178,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,292,000 after purchasing an additional 31,098 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth $489,000. XML Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 249,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,099,000 after buying an additional 7,735 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $209,000.

Shares of Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Thursday, hitting $32.98. The stock had a trading volume of 419 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,974. The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.09. Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.20 and a fifty-two week high of $33.38.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th were issued a dividend of $0.067 per share. This represents a $0.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th.

