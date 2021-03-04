Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) Holdings Boosted by Financial Counselors Inc.

Financial Counselors Inc. raised its position in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 275,059 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,845 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. owned about 0.21% of Leggett & Platt worth $12,185,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Leggett & Platt in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Leggett & Platt in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Hudock Inc. boosted its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 1,470.6% during the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 1,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 61.3% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Leggett & Platt in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Institutional investors own 71.88% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on LEG shares. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Leggett & Platt from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Leggett & Platt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Leggett & Platt from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Leggett & Platt from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $46.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Leggett & Platt has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.33.

In related news, Director Phoebe A. Wood sold 10,346 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.42, for a total value of $428,531.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 48,257 shares in the company, valued at $1,998,804.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:LEG traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $45.28. The company had a trading volume of 5,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 996,376. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $22.03 and a 12 month high of $47.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.00, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.82.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. Leggett & Platt had a return on equity of 21.93% and a net margin of 5.45%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.26%.

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs and produces various engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products; and Specialized Products. The company offers innersprings, wire forms, specialty foams, and machines to shape wire into various types of innersprings; industrial sewing/finishing machines, conveyor lines, mattress packaging, and glue-drying equipment, as well as quilting machines; and structural fabrics, carpet cushions and hard surface flooring underlayment, and geo components to manufacturers of finished bedding, upholstered furniture, packaging, filtration, and draperies; flooring retailers and distributors of carpet cushions; and contractors, landscapers, road construction companies, and government agencies using geo components.

