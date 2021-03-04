LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) CEO Sells $99,974.79 in Stock

LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) CEO Scott Sanborn sold 8,523 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.73, for a total transaction of $99,974.79. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 752,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,822,179.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Scott Sanborn also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 13th, Scott Sanborn sold 9,043 shares of LendingClub stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.06, for a total transaction of $100,015.58.

On Monday, December 21st, Scott Sanborn sold 11,992 shares of LendingClub stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.34, for a total transaction of $100,013.28.

Shares of LC traded down $0.68 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $10.97. The stock had a trading volume of 1,161,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,627,772. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 4.70 and a quick ratio of 4.14. LendingClub Co. has a 52-week low of $4.32 and a 52-week high of $14.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.83 and its 200 day moving average is $7.89. The firm has a market cap of $973.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.67 and a beta of 1.74.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in LendingClub by 0.5% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 468,388 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,207,000 after buying an additional 2,139 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in LendingClub by 3.1% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 104,509 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 3,120 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in LendingClub by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 145,560 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,537,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in LendingClub by 4.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 159,419 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $751,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its stake in LendingClub by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 68,890 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $727,000 after buying an additional 10,776 shares during the period. 80.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LC. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of LendingClub in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of LendingClub from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LendingClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of LendingClub from $8.00 to $7.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of LendingClub from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. LendingClub currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.63.

LendingClub Corporation provides unsecured personal loans in the United States. It operates an online lending marketplace platform that connects borrowers and investors. The company's marketplace facilitates various types of loan products for consumers and small businesses, including education and patient finance loans, auto refinance loans, and small business loans.

