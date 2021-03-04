LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) Shares Down 8%

LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) was down 8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $226.49 and last traded at $233.04. Approximately 568,427 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 123% from the average daily volume of 255,158 shares. The stock had previously closed at $253.42.

A number of analysts have issued reports on TREE shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on LendingTree from $400.00 to $370.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of LendingTree from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of LendingTree from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of LendingTree from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Truist dropped their price target on shares of LendingTree from $335.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. LendingTree has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $303.36.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $323.78 and its 200 day moving average is $303.99. The stock has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.91 and a beta of 1.75.

In related news, Director G Kennedy Thompson purchased 1,500 shares of LendingTree stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $272.32 per share, with a total value of $408,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,845 shares in the company, valued at $1,319,390.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 17.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LendingTree in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of LendingTree in the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of LendingTree in the third quarter valued at about $232,000. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LendingTree in the fourth quarter valued at about $241,000. Finally, Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of LendingTree in the fourth quarter valued at about $245,000. 88.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LendingTree Company Profile (NASDAQ:TREE)

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, LendingTree, LLC, operates online consumer platform in the United States. It operates through Home, Consumer, and Insurance segments. The company's Home segment offers purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, reverse mortgage, and home equity loans; lines of credit; and real estate brokerage services.

