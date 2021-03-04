LEOcoin (LC4) Hits Market Capitalization of $69,386.94

LEOcoin (CURRENCY:LC4) traded up 4.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 4th. During the last week, LEOcoin has traded 1.8% higher against the dollar. LEOcoin has a market capitalization of $69,386.94 and approximately $344.00 worth of LEOcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LEOcoin token can currently be bought for about $0.0462 or 0.00000431 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $49,387.85 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,556.85 or 0.03152290 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $185.14 or 0.00374870 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $514.58 or 0.01041911 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $213.98 or 0.00433269 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $185.20 or 0.00374981 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00003888 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $123.81 or 0.00250689 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.32 or 0.00022911 BTC.

About LEOcoin

LEOcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ScryptJane hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 17th, 2014. LEOcoin’s total supply is 21,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,501,964 tokens. The Reddit community for LEOcoin is /r/leocoinorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LEOcoin’s official Twitter account is @LEOcoinORG and its Facebook page is accessible here . LEOcoin’s official website is www.lc4foundation.org

Buying and Selling LEOcoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LEOcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LEOcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LEOcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

