Leonard M. Tannenbaum Sells 97,987 Shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL) Stock

Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL) major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 97,987 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.24, for a total value of $611,438.88. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Shares of NASDAQ:OCSL traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $6.13. The company had a trading volume of 656,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 644,721. The company has a market capitalization of $864.09 million, a PE ratio of 22.11 and a beta of 1.45. Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. has a one year low of $2.33 and a one year high of $6.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13.
Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a net margin of 27.40% and a return on equity of 8.29%. Research analysts expect that Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several brokerages recently commented on OCSL. TheStreet upgraded Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.38.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending during the third quarter valued at about $49,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending during the fourth quarter worth about $91,000. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in the 3rd quarter worth about $86,000. 53.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Oaktree Specialty Lending Company Profile
Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.
