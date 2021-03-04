Leonard M. Tannenbaum Sells 97,987 Shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL) Stock

Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL) major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 97,987 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.24, for a total value of $611,438.88. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of NASDAQ:OCSL traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $6.13. The company had a trading volume of 656,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 644,721. The company has a market capitalization of $864.09 million, a PE ratio of 22.11 and a beta of 1.45. Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. has a one year low of $2.33 and a one year high of $6.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a net margin of 27.40% and a return on equity of 8.29%. Research analysts expect that Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is an increase from Oaktree Specialty Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.83%. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s payout ratio is currently 86.27%.

Several brokerages recently commented on OCSL. TheStreet upgraded Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.38.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending during the third quarter valued at about $49,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending during the fourth quarter worth about $91,000. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in the 3rd quarter worth about $86,000. 53.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Company Profile

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

