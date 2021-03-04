Leoni (OTCMKTS:LNNNY) Shares Down 4.3%

Leoni Ag (OTCMKTS:LNNNY) shares dropped 4.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $3.21 and last traded at $3.33. Approximately 2,200 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 34% from the average daily volume of 1,640 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.48.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Leoni in a research note on Monday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Leoni from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Commerzbank raised Leoni from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th.

About Leoni (OTCMKTS:LNNNY)

LEONI AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides products, solutions, and services for energy and data management in the automotive sector and other industries worldwide. It operates in two divisions, Wiring Systems, and Wire & Cable Solutions. The Wiring Systems division provides complete wiring systems and customized cable harnesses for the motor vehicle industry.

