Level Four Advisory Services LLC Cuts Holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC decreased its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) by 11.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,138 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,041 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $1,090,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EWJ. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 343.7% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 670 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp raised its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 1,640.7% in the fourth quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 1,027 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 968 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $84,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 320.4% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,316 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA EWJ opened at $68.26 on Thursday. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a one year low of $41.61 and a one year high of $72.28. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $69.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.82.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

