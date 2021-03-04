Level Four Advisory Services LLC Cuts Stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC lowered its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 13.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,459 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 4,900 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $1,294,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the third quarter valued at $32,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 6,641.7% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 809 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. 55.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on WBA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Truist raised their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $44.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.50.

Walgreens Boots Alliance stock opened at $47.63 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.26, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.06 and a 200-day moving average of $41.30. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.36 and a 1 year high of $55.49.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $36.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.01 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 0.33% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.4675 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.45%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

Further Reading: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA).

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.