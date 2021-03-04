Level Four Advisory Services LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC lessened its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 8.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,246 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,161 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $1,444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 382.2% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 15,430 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 12,230 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 30,023 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,433,000 after buying an additional 1,393 shares during the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 13.7% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 24,602 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,744,000 after acquiring an additional 2,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beaumont Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the third quarter valued at approximately $233,000. 18.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Susquehanna restated a “sell” rating and issued a $74.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $74.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $149.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.75.

TSM stock opened at $122.89 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $129.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.33. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 12-month low of $42.70 and a 12-month high of $142.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $637.32 billion, a PE ratio of 36.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.99.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $12.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.90 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 28.73% and a net margin of 37.94%. Research analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a $0.3527 dividend. This represents a $1.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 41.59%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

Recommended Story: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.