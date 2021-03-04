Level Four Advisory Services LLC Cuts Stock Position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) by 9.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,273 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 466 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $1,519,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 46.6% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 129 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hudock Inc. raised its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 112 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Grace Capital acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. 80.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, President Amit K. Singh sold 1,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.86, for a total value of $417,341.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 132,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,140,761.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jean Compeau sold 900 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.37, for a total value of $312,633.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,081,910.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 129,195 shares of company stock worth $45,945,635 in the last ninety days. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $420.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised Palo Alto Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $237.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $310.00 to $408.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $419.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $377.06.

NYSE:PANW opened at $343.76 on Thursday. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $125.47 and a 12-month high of $403.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $373.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $301.57. The firm has a market cap of $33.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -110.89 and a beta of 1.50.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The network technology company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $985.90 million. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 8.36% and a negative return on equity of 8.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

