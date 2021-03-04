Level Four Advisory Services LLC Grows Stock Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 308.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,003 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,842 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 97.0% in the fourth quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Avion Wealth raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 284.0% during the fourth quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 480 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 579.2% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the period. 19.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Friday, January 15th. Mizuho lifted their price target on NextEra Energy from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on NextEra Energy in a report on Thursday, November 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on NextEra Energy in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. NextEra Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.50.

Shares of NYSE NEE opened at $72.52 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.70 and a fifty-two week high of $87.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $80.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.57. The firm has a market cap of $142.13 billion, a PE ratio of 36.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.16.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 21.44%. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.68%.

In related news, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.44, for a total transaction of $297,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO James L. Robo sold 118,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total value of $8,970,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electric power in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, oil, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, natural gas pipelines, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages, and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

