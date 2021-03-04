Level Four Advisory Services LLC Has $1.17 Million Stake in First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW) by 9.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,240 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,441 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.16% of First Trust Water ETF worth $1,171,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FIW. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 28,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,742,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in First Trust Water ETF by 39,806.7% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 35,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,171,000 after purchasing an additional 35,826 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in First Trust Water ETF by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 115,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,005,000 after purchasing an additional 10,738 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in First Trust Water ETF by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 68,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,125,000 after purchasing an additional 5,272 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in First Trust Water ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000.

Get First Trust Water ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA FIW opened at $75.59 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.25. First Trust Water ETF has a 12-month low of $39.59 and a 12-month high of $77.94.

First Trust ISE Water Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Water Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of 36 stocks that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the potable and wastewater industries.

Read More: Earnings Reports

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Water ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Water ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.