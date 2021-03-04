Level Four Advisory Services LLC Makes New Investment in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 26,926 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,353,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Adams Wealth Management bought a new stake in eBay during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its position in shares of eBay by 56.3% during the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 558 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of eBay in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of eBay in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in eBay during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

EBAY opened at $54.60 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $37.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $59.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.77. eBay Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.02 and a twelve month high of $64.85.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The e-commerce company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. eBay had a net margin of 50.42% and a return on equity of 82.73%. The company had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that eBay Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

eBay announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the e-commerce company to repurchase up to 10% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This is a positive change from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. eBay’s payout ratio is 31.03%.

In other eBay news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 853 shares of eBay stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.63, for a total transaction of $45,746.39. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $793,777.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew John Cring sold 9,512 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total value of $542,184.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 122,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,991,848. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,083 shares of company stock valued at $757,805 over the last three months. 5.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EBAY has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of eBay from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on eBay from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on eBay from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on eBay from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of eBay from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. eBay currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.20.

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, classifieds, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

