Level Four Advisory Services LLC Raises Position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND) by 326.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,749 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,887 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.06% of Fidelity Total Bond ETF worth $1,126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in FBND. LVZ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. LVZ Advisors Inc. now owns 341,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,680,000 after acquiring an additional 11,072 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 7.2% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 83,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,577,000 after purchasing an additional 5,593 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $200,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 6.7% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 94,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,150,000 after purchasing an additional 5,876 shares during the period. Finally, Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $33,000.

NYSEARCA FBND opened at $52.88 on Thursday. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a one year low of $45.08 and a one year high of $55.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $53.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.38.

