Level Four Advisory Services LLC Reduces Holdings in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC reduced its position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 29.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,688 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,390 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $1,016,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI purchased a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,313,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,783,000. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 133,389 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,635,000 after purchasing an additional 6,444 shares during the period. TRH Financial LLC grew its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. TRH Financial LLC now owns 17,521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 28.6% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,624,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $263,423,000 after purchasing an additional 360,893 shares during the period. 85.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Stanley Black & Decker alerts:

Shares of SWK opened at $184.76 on Thursday. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.00 and a twelve month high of $195.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.99, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $175.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $172.96.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.31. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 15.05% and a net margin of 6.98%. The business had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.18 EPS. Analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 8.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 8th. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

SWK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America cut Stanley Black & Decker from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $187.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Citigroup upped their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $203.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $184.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $177.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $184.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $185.36.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey D. Ansell sold 504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.70, for a total value of $90,568.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,591,453.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Robert H. Raff, Jr. sold 943 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.62, for a total value of $168,438.66. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $827,546.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,542 shares of company stock valued at $455,867 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Stanley Black & Decker Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

Featured Article: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume



Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Black & Decker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Black & Decker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.