Level Four Advisory Services LLC Sells 11,433 Shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC reduced its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) by 23.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,453 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,433 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in The Kraft Heinz were worth $1,263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KHC. Aviva PLC lifted its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 213,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,394,000 after buying an additional 4,458 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,042,000 after acquiring an additional 8,068 shares during the period. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 457,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,852,000 after purchasing an additional 7,516 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP increased its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 199,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,911,000 after purchasing an additional 27,800 shares during the period. Finally, ARP Americas LP bought a new stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on KHC shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on The Kraft Heinz from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.71.

Shares of KHC stock opened at $37.98 on Thursday. The Kraft Heinz Company has a fifty-two week low of $19.99 and a fifty-two week high of $39.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $34.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.10. The company has a market cap of $46.46 billion, a PE ratio of -94.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.00.

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.88 billion. The Kraft Heinz had a positive return on equity of 6.80% and a negative net margin of 1.92%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. The Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.14%.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy, meals, meats and seafood, frozen and chilled foods, packaged drinking pouches, appetizers, refreshment beverages, coffee, nuts and salted snacks, infant and nutrition products, and other grocery products, as well as desserts, dressings, toppings, and baking.

