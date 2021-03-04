Level Four Advisory Services LLC Sells 1,815 Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC decreased its position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 30.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,226 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,815 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $1,227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,452 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,291,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the period. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in Moody’s in the third quarter worth about $201,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Moody’s by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 652 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in Moody’s during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,749,000. Finally, Dock Street Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Moody’s by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dock Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,345 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,926,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. 89.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Moody's alerts:

Moody’s stock opened at $278.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.49. The stock has a market cap of $52.01 billion, a PE ratio of 28.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $274.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $280.00. Moody’s Co. has a one year low of $164.19 and a one year high of $305.95.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 34.31% and a return on equity of 170.55%. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.00 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Moody’s Co. will post 10.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This is a positive change from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 24th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.92%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $300.00 to $292.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Moody’s in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Barclays raised their price objective on Moody’s from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Moody’s in a report on Monday, November 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Moody’s from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $299.73.

In other news, insider Stephen T. Tulenko sold 1,144 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.84, for a total value of $318,992.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,163 shares in the company, valued at $2,833,850.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP John J. Goggins sold 16,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.58, for a total value of $4,519,403.34. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,741 shares in the company, valued at $6,613,767.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

About Moody’s

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings and assessment services; and credit, capital markets, and economic research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

Featured Story: Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.