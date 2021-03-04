Level Four Advisory Services LLC Sells 2,042 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 10.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,675 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,042 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BSV. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 14.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,864,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,314,118,000 after purchasing an additional 3,444,452 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,884,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,630,000 after acquiring an additional 221,641 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,353,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,119,000 after acquiring an additional 19,867 shares during the last quarter. Toews Corp ADV purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth $192,558,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 39.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,295,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,630,000 after buying an additional 644,354 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

NYSEARCA:BSV opened at $82.36 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $82.71 and a 200 day moving average of $82.86. Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $78.10 and a 1-year high of $83.30.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Further Reading: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BSV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.