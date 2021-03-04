Level Four Advisory Services LLC Sells 4,024 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC decreased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 56,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,024 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $7,214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JPM. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 217.0% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 49,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,298,000 after buying an additional 33,930 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 19,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,400,000 after purchasing an additional 2,118 shares during the last quarter. Next Capital Management LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 21,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 58.9% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,546,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $437,636,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TruWealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth about $9,248,000. Institutional investors own 69.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSE JPM opened at $152.91 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $466.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $139.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $117.09. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $76.91 and a 1-year high of $154.98.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $1.17. The firm had revenue of $29.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.74 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 10.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.57 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 22,011 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.84, for a total transaction of $2,857,908.24. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on JPM. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $139.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $118.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $110.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.99.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

