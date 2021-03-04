Level Four Advisory Services LLC Sells 994,119 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC cut its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 95.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,551 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 994,119 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $1,029,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Ocean LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 5,567 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. TCF National Bank lifted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. TCF National Bank now owns 86,425 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the period. Whitener Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,194 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the period. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 17,352 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the period. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 46.9% during the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,963 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Evercore ISI raised Enterprise Products Partners from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, November 13th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research raised Enterprise Products Partners from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.29.

Enterprise Products Partners stock opened at $22.43 on Thursday. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 12-month low of $10.27 and a 12-month high of $24.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.66 and a 200 day moving average of $19.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $7.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.24 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 16.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This is an increase from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 28th. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is currently 83.72%.

Enterprise Products Partners Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Featured Article: The basics of gap trading strategies

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.