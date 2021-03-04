Level Four Advisory Services LLC Trims Stock Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC lowered its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 26.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,946 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 9,879 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $1,118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 78,878 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $3,154,000 after buying an additional 2,270 shares during the period. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 38.6% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 38,115 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after acquiring an additional 10,610 shares during the period. Janney Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 39.7% during the 4th quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 183,488 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $7,338,000 after acquiring an additional 52,112 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $8,962,000. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 9,493 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on COP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $39.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $39.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. ConocoPhillips currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.32.

Shares of NYSE COP opened at $53.97 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $73.12 billion, a PE ratio of -47.49, a PEG ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $46.25 and a 200 day moving average of $39.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.38. ConocoPhillips has a one year low of $20.84 and a one year high of $55.51.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The energy producer reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.06. ConocoPhillips had a negative net margin of 5.66% and a negative return on equity of 0.02%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 47.91%.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

