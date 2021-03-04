Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Major Shareholder Daniel S. Haas Sells 77,285 Shares

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) major shareholder Daniel S. Haas sold 77,285 shares of Levi Strauss & Co. stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.10, for a total transaction of $1,862,568.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 77,285 shares in the company, valued at $1,862,568.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

NYSE:LEVI traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $23.91. 1,463,014 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,429,892. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -99.62, a PEG ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.05. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 52 week low of $9.09 and a 52 week high of $24.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Levi Strauss & Co. had a negative net margin of 1.90% and a positive return on equity of 7.10%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. Levi Strauss & Co.’s payout ratio is 16.49%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $19.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.20.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LEVI. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Levi Strauss & Co. during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Perpetual Ltd purchased a new stake in Levi Strauss & Co. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Levi Strauss & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Levi Strauss & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Levi Strauss & Co. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,000. Institutional investors own 12.28% of the company’s stock.

Levi Strauss & Co. Company Profile

Levi Strauss & Co operates as an apparel company. It designs, markets, and sells jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company sells its products under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands; and also licenses its Levi's and Dockers trademarks for various product categories, including footwear, belts, wallets and bags, outerwear, sweaters, dress shirts, kids wear, sleepwear, and hosiery.

