Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) Trading Down 7.2%

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX)’s stock price dropped 7.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $6.45 and last traded at $6.66. Approximately 1,978,376 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 6,809,418 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.18.

LXRX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Gabelli lowered shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $2.10 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Wedbush lowered shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $2.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.13.

The firm has a market capitalization of $807.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.34 and a beta of 2.09. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LXRX. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. XTX Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.62% of the company’s stock.

About Lexicon Pharmaceuticals

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. The company offers XERMELO, an orally-delivered small molecule drug candidate for the treatment of carcinoid syndrome diarrhea in combination with somatostatin analog therapy in adults.

