LHT (LHT) Price Down 0% This Week

LHT (CURRENCY:LHT) traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 4th. One LHT coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0035 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. LHT has a total market cap of $175,904.75 and approximately $1.00 worth of LHT was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, LHT has traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00006527 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002059 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00003159 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00005985 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0581 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000094 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000019 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000283 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0337 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Max Property Group (MPG) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000018 BTC.

About LHT

LHT is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 27th, 2018. LHT’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 coins. The official website for LHT is usdx.cash. The Reddit community for LHT is /r/USDXwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for LHT is medium.com/@USDXWallet.

According to CryptoCompare, “LHT is the native asset of USDX Wallet and collateral for the USDX stablecoin. LHT can be quickly and with no fees exchanged to USDX stablecoin via USDX Wallet app. The combination of the LHT token and USDX stablecoin is boosting global cryptocurrency usage and increasing its safety. LHT coins are put into circulation annually starting from 27.03.2018 in the amount of 10% (100 million) of the total number of tokens in two equal parts of 50 million LHT each. They increase Distribution fund (needed for the circulation of LHT and USDX) and Collateral fund (needed to maintain the collateral). If some LHT coins remain available for purchase by the time new LHT coins are ready to be put into circulation, then this action is postponed by a year. “

LHT Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LHT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LHT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LHT using one of the exchanges listed above.

