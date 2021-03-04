Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 13,960,000 shares, a drop of 36.0% from the January 28th total of 21,810,000 shares. Currently, 2.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,940,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on LI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Li Auto from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Li Auto from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Li Auto in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.50 price objective for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Li Auto from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Li Auto from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $27.10 to $45.60 in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.25.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LI. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Li Auto during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Li Auto during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Li Auto by 67.7% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new position in Li Auto during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in Li Auto by 274.6% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,818 shares during the period. 7.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LI traded down $0.45 during trading on Thursday, hitting $22.32. 31,252,075 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,551,287. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.93. Li Auto has a 1 year low of $14.31 and a 1 year high of $47.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 6.68 and a current ratio of 6.97.

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.33. The business had revenue of $635.54 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Li Auto will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells smart electric sport utility vehicles (SUVs) in China. It offers Li ONE, a six-seat electric SUV that equipped with a range of extension system and smart vehicle solutions. The company was formerly known as Leading Ideal Inc and changed its name to Li Auto Inc in July 2020.

