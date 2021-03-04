Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.04.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LBTYA. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Liberty Global from $25.70 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Liberty Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Liberty Global from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Liberty Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Liberty Global in a research report on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LBTYA. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Liberty Global by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,568,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,876,000 after buying an additional 463,485 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Liberty Global by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,412,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,693,000 after buying an additional 57,524 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Liberty Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,365,000. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Liberty Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,856,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its holdings in Liberty Global by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 1,096,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,560,000 after buying an additional 42,669 shares in the last quarter. 24.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LBTYA opened at $24.35 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.06 billion, a PE ratio of -7.42 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. Liberty Global has a 1-year low of $15.23 and a 1-year high of $26.66. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.10.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported ($1.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($1.71). Liberty Global had a negative net margin of 17.20% and a negative return on equity of 15.47%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Liberty Global will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Liberty Global declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, November 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 8.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, mobile, and other communications services to residential customers and businesses in Europe. It offers Wi-Fi and Internet services, such as email, address book, and parental controls; security; online storage solutions and Web spaces; and Connect Box, a connectivity device that delivers in-home Wi-Fi coverage.

