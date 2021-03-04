LIFULL Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NXCLF) Short Interest Update

LIFULL Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NXCLF) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 31,400 shares, a decline of 34.0% from the January 28th total of 47,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 104.7 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LIFULL from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th.

Shares of NXCLF stock remained flat at $$4.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday. LIFULL has a 1-year low of $2.31 and a 1-year high of $5.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $544.71 million, a PE ratio of 50.76 and a beta of -0.51.

LIFULL Co, Ltd. provides real estate information services in Japan. It offers LIFULL HOME'S, a site of real estate and housing information; LIFULL Rumah, a real estate and housing information website for Indonesia; LIFULL Concierge, a real estate agency service for Japanese employees re-assigned to Jakarta; Trovit, an aggregation website; and Mitula, a site that provides information in real estate and housing, used cars, recruitment, and fashion.

