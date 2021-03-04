LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB) Stock Price Down 8.8%

LightInTheBox Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LITB)’s share price fell 8.8% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $3.06 and last traded at $3.23. 920,803 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 15% from the average session volume of 1,083,762 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.54.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.64. The firm has a market cap of $361.04 million, a P/E ratio of 24.85 and a beta of 0.70.

LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, December 7th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $100.01 million for the quarter. LightInTheBox had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 76.19%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co bought a new position in shares of LightInTheBox in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of LightInTheBox in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of LightInTheBox in the 3rd quarter worth $95,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of LightInTheBox in the 4th quarter worth $137,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of LightInTheBox in the 4th quarter worth $193,000. 9.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB)

LightInTheBox Holding Co, Ltd., together with its consolidated subsidiaries, engages in the online retailing of various products and services to consumers worldwide. It provides customized, special occasion, and fast fashion apparel products; and other general merchandise products, such as accessories and gadgets, home garden products, electronics and communication devices, and other products.

