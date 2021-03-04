Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) Trading 8.1% Lower This Week

Lightning Bitcoin (CURRENCY:LBTC) traded down 2.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 4th. Over the last seven days, Lightning Bitcoin has traded 8.1% lower against the US dollar. One Lightning Bitcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.95 or 0.00003942 BTC on exchanges. Lightning Bitcoin has a total market cap of $7.52 million and $988,282.00 worth of Lightning Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Lightning Bitcoin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $185.14 or 0.00374870 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000101 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00003888 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000879 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0803 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003229 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002647 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000574 BTC.

About Lightning Bitcoin

Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on August 11th, 2017. Lightning Bitcoin’s total supply is 7,465,926 coins and its circulating supply is 3,860,808 coins. Lightning Bitcoin’s official message board is medium.com/lightning-bitcoin-blog . Lightning Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @LightningBTC and its Facebook page is accessible here . Lightning Bitcoin’s official website is lbtc.io

Buying and Selling Lightning Bitcoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lightning Bitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lightning Bitcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lightning Bitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Lightning Bitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lightning Bitcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.