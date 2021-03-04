Lightning Bitcoin Price Hits $1.90 (LBTC)

Lightning Bitcoin (CURRENCY:LBTC) traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 4th. One Lightning Bitcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.90 or 0.00004017 BTC on exchanges. Lightning Bitcoin has a market cap of $7.33 million and $996,300.00 worth of Lightning Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Lightning Bitcoin has traded down 2.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Lightning Bitcoin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $172.07 or 0.00364014 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0491 or 0.00000104 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00003941 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000893 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0772 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003090 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000353 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002750 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000581 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin Profile

LBTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 11th, 2017. Lightning Bitcoin’s total supply is 7,465,926 coins and its circulating supply is 3,860,808 coins. The official message board for Lightning Bitcoin is medium.com/lightning-bitcoin-blog . Lightning Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @LightningBTC and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Lightning Bitcoin is lbtc.io

Buying and Selling Lightning Bitcoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lightning Bitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lightning Bitcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lightning Bitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Lightning Bitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lightning Bitcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.