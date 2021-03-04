LightPath Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $9.62 Million

Equities research analysts predict that LightPath Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTH) will post $9.62 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for LightPath Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $9.56 million to $9.68 million. LightPath Technologies reported sales of $8.71 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LightPath Technologies will report full year sales of $39.05 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $38.90 million to $39.19 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $43.61 million, with estimates ranging from $42.81 million to $44.41 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow LightPath Technologies.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LPTH shares. Zacks Investment Research raised LightPath Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 30th. B. Riley upped their target price on LightPath Technologies from $3.75 to $4.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Alliance Global Partners upped their target price on LightPath Technologies from $4.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright started coverage on LightPath Technologies in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.50 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.17.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LPTH. Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of LightPath Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $1,842,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of LightPath Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $531,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of LightPath Technologies in the third quarter worth about $323,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of LightPath Technologies in the third quarter worth about $132,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of LightPath Technologies by 23.3% in the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 252,719 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $609,000 after acquiring an additional 47,718 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LPTH opened at $3.66 on Thursday. LightPath Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.78 and a 1-year high of $5.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.14 and a 200-day moving average of $3.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The company has a market capitalization of $95.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.76 and a beta of 1.44.

About LightPath Technologies

LightPath Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes optical components and assemblies. The company offers precision molded glass aspheric optics, molded and diamond-turned infrared aspheric lenses, and other optical components used to produce products that manipulate light. Its products are used in defense products, medical devices, laser aided industrial tools, automotive safety applications, barcode scanners, optical data storage, hybrid fiber coax datacom, telecommunications, machine vision and sensors, and other industries.

