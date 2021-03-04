Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) Stock Price Down 9.4%

Lightspeed POS Inc. (NASDAQ:LSPD) shares traded down 9.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $58.29 and last traded at $61.23. 1,524,592 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 113% from the average session volume of 715,667 shares. The stock had previously closed at $67.56.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Lightspeed POS from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. BTIG Research cut shares of Lightspeed POS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 29th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Lightspeed POS from $50.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Lightspeed POS from $62.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lightspeed POS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Lightspeed POS presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.50.

The stock has a market cap of $5.71 billion and a PE ratio of -75.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $71.48.

Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $57.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.96 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lightspeed POS Inc. will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LSPD. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in Lightspeed POS during the third quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Pembroke Management LTD bought a new position in Lightspeed POS in the third quarter valued at approximately $18,890,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Lightspeed POS in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,158,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Lightspeed POS in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,031,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Lightspeed POS in the third quarter valued at approximately $287,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.05% of the company’s stock.

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc. The company's solutions cover front-end customer experience that include point of sale, omni-channel engagement, home delivery, and order and loyalty management, as well as management of discounts, price rules, and gift cards; back-end operations management comprising product and menu, inventory, bookings and membership, customer, employee, accounting, floor and table, workflow, reporting and analytics, and real-time dashboard; and integrated payment gateway solutions.

