Lightstreams Trading Down 39.9% Over Last Week (PHT)

Lightstreams (CURRENCY:PHT) traded 6.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 4th. One Lightstreams coin can now be bought for $0.0143 or 0.00000029 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Lightstreams has traded down 39.9% against the U.S. dollar. Lightstreams has a total market capitalization of $659,822.51 and $850.00 worth of Lightstreams was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Lightstreams

Lightstreams (PHT) is a coin. It was first traded on March 31st, 2019. Lightstreams’ total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 46,095,992 coins. Lightstreams’ official Twitter account is @lightstreams_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Lightstreams’ official website is lightstreams.io . Lightstreams’ official message board is medium.com/lightstreams

Lightstreams Coin Trading

