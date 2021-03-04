LikeCoin (LIKE) Trading 1.1% Lower Over Last Week

LikeCoin (CURRENCY:LIKE) traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 4th. In the last week, LikeCoin has traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar. One LikeCoin token can now be purchased for about $0.0097 or 0.00000020 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. LikeCoin has a market capitalization of $9.29 million and approximately $26,160.00 worth of LikeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get LikeCoin alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.37 or 0.00057116 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $369.86 or 0.00771847 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00009230 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.98 or 0.00027080 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002087 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.59 or 0.00032536 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.19 or 0.00060913 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002089 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.27 or 0.00044384 BTC.

LikeCoin Profile

LikeCoin (CRYPTO:LIKE) is a token. Its genesis date was February 8th, 2018. LikeCoin’s total supply is 1,020,254,681 tokens and its circulating supply is 959,702,739 tokens. LikeCoin’s official website is like.co . The official message board for LikeCoin is medium.com/likecoin . LikeCoin’s official Twitter account is @likecoin_fdn and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “LikeCoin is a social-media-oriented cryptocurrency based on the ERC20 algorithm. LIKE is used as a medium for reward content providers by receiving “likes” or direct payments from readers and audiences. LikeCoin decentralized token main role is to promote a movement to redistribute the income generated by content creation. “

LikeCoin Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LikeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LikeCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LikeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for LikeCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LikeCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.