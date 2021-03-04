Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Lincoln Educational Services had a return on equity of 27.42% and a net margin of 4.12%. Lincoln Educational Services updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to EPS.

Shares of Lincoln Educational Services stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $6.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 383 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,922. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.86 million, a P/E ratio of 16.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Lincoln Educational Services has a one year low of $1.69 and a one year high of $8.99.

Get Lincoln Educational Services alerts:

LINC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Lincoln Educational Services from $6.25 to $7.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised shares of Lincoln Educational Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lincoln Educational Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Lincoln Educational Services presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.81.

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various career-oriented post-secondary education services to high school graduates and working adults in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Transportation and Skilled Trades, Healthcare and Other Professions, and Transitional.

Recommended Story: Fiduciary

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln Educational Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln Educational Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.