Lineage Cell Therapeutics (LCTX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Lineage Cell Therapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, March 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

LCTX opened at $2.28 on Thursday. Lineage Cell Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.58 and a twelve month high of $3.13. The firm has a market cap of $341.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.67 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.39.

Get Lineage Cell Therapeutics alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on LCTX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lineage Cell Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.38.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of degenerative diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidates include OpRegen, a retinal pigment epithelium cell replacement therapy, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for the treatment of the dry age-related macular degeneration; OPC1, an oligodendrocyte progenitor cell therapy that is in Phase I/IIa multicenter clinical trial for the treatment of acute spinal cord injuries; and VAC2, an allogeneic cancer immunotherapy of antigen-presenting dendritic cells, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat non-small cell lung cancer.

Read More: What are retained earnings?

Receive News & Ratings for Lineage Cell Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lineage Cell Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.