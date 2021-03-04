Lineage Cell Therapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX) Trading Down 18.4%

Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX)’s share price fell 18.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.80 and last traded at $1.86. 3,047,800 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 44% from the average session volume of 2,113,593 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.28.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Lineage Cell Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.38.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.39. The firm has a market cap of $278.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.33 and a beta of 2.11.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LCTX. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lineage Cell Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Wealth Architects LLC bought a new position in Lineage Cell Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new position in Lineage Cell Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Humankind Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Lineage Cell Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. 35.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of degenerative diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidates include OpRegen, a retinal pigment epithelium cell replacement therapy, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for the treatment of the dry age-related macular degeneration; OPC1, an oligodendrocyte progenitor cell therapy that is in Phase I/IIa multicenter clinical trial for the treatment of acute spinal cord injuries; and VAC2, an allogeneic cancer immunotherapy of antigen-presenting dendritic cells, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat non-small cell lung cancer.

