LINK Mobility Group Holding ASA (OTCMKTS:LMGHF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

LINK Mobility Group Holding ASA (OTCMKTS:LMGHF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 11,300 shares, a drop of 37.2% from the January 28th total of 18,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 113.0 days.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on LINK Mobility Group Holding ASA in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

OTCMKTS:LMGHF remained flat at $$6.06 during trading hours on Thursday. LINK Mobility Group Holding ASA has a 1-year low of $5.97 and a 1-year high of $6.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.08.

Link Mobility Group Holding ASA provides mobile communication services in Europe. The company offers mobile messaging and digital services. Its solutions are used in healthcare, retail, finance, and logistics industries. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Oslo, Norway.

