LINKA Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.72 Million (LINKA)

LINKA (CURRENCY:LINKA) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 4th. Over the last week, LINKA has traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. LINKA has a total market capitalization of $1.72 million and approximately $8,296.00 worth of LINKA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LINKA coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

LINKA Coin Profile

LINKA is a coin. Its genesis date was August 6th, 2018. LINKA’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 694,150,020 coins. The official website for LINKA is www.linka.io

According to CryptoCompare, “To solve financial problems and blockchain difficulties, the LINKA team creates a “Value Gateway Platform” that connects the real world with Crypto Space, enabling more people to enjoy the value of finance and blockchain. Participants are able to use both cryptocurrency and credit cards without boundaries between the real world and crypto space. “

Buying and Selling LINKA

