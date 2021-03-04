Liquidity Network Trading 9.9% Lower This Week (LQD)

Liquidity Network (CURRENCY:LQD) traded 19.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 4th. One Liquidity Network token can now be bought for approximately $0.0181 or 0.00000038 BTC on popular exchanges. Liquidity Network has a market cap of $964,885.15 and approximately $69,538.00 worth of Liquidity Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Liquidity Network has traded 9.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002076 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $228.27 or 0.00473868 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.99 or 0.00072643 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000972 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.40 or 0.00077636 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 20.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000631 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.41 or 0.00083890 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $234.62 or 0.00487065 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.08 or 0.00052063 BTC.

About Liquidity Network

Liquidity Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 53,334,645 tokens. Liquidity Network’s official website is liquidity.network . The official message board for Liquidity Network is medium.com/@liquidity.network . Liquidity Network’s official Twitter account is @tech_liquid and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Liquid is an NXT asset that pays monthly dividends to its holders. NXT asset ID: 4630752101777892988 “

Buying and Selling Liquidity Network

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Liquidity Network directly using U.S. dollars.

