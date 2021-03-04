Litecoin Cash Price Hits $0.0091 on Top Exchanges (LCC)

Litecoin Cash (CURRENCY:LCC) traded 13.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 4th. In the last week, Litecoin Cash has traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar. Litecoin Cash has a market cap of $6.48 million and $7,201.00 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Litecoin Cash coin can currently be purchased for $0.0091 or 0.00000019 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0348 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $151.86 or 0.00315495 BTC.

Fusion (FSN) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001355 BTC.

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0427 or 0.00000089 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $48,483.09 or 1.00726934 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0483 or 0.00000100 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Litecoin Cash Profile

LCC is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 713,631,950 coins. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinFork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is /r/LCCofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Litecoin Cash’s official website is litecoinca.sh

Buying and Selling Litecoin Cash

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Litecoin Cash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Litecoin Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

